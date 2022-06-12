J&K: Hindus Protest In Arnia Against Pakistan Over Targeted Killings, Vandalism Of Temples

Members of the Hindu community in Jammu and Kashmir staged a protest against the Pakistani Army and its proxies in the border area of the Arnia sector in J&K's Jammu district on Sunday over the targeted killing of minority communities in the Kashmir valley and vandalism of Hindu temples.

Staging a protest in J&K's Arnia on Sunday, the Hindu community members carried Indian flags and chanted slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad", "Targeted killings ka Apmaan Nahi Sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate targeted killings)" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai". Notably, the Arnia has always been plagued with cross-firings from Pakistan. The protestors stated that they will not tolerate the atrocities of Pakistan, be it targeted killings of Hindu members in Kashmir or vandalism of their temples by Pakistan's proxies.

Speaking to reporters, one of the protestors said, "We are protesting against targeted killings in Kashmir where non-Muslim, innocent people are targeted and killed. By taking the name of (suspended BJP leader) Nupur Sharma, protests are going on in the country, I want to tell them that, the court will decide on her, but who are you to decide and attack the Hindus and their properties for it? Conspiracy has been created by Pakistan and its proxies here. I want to warn them to stop the targeted killing. We are angry and if you don’t stop, then only God knows what will happen!”

It is pertinent to mention that several protests were organised in the different parts of the country over remarks made by the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Kashmiri Hindu employees demand transfer to Jammu

Notably, since May 1, nine people including, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, a school teacher, a bank manager from Rajasthan and three off-duty policemen have been killed by terrorists in targeted killings in the Kashmir valley. Amid the fear, to ensure their safety, Kashmiri Hindus including Pandits scouted out from the valley to 'safer' locations.

Migrating to Jammu, the Kashmiri Hindus staged protests, demanding that the administration transfer their jobs from Kashmir to safer Jammu. Earlier, one of the protesting Kashmiri Hindus spoke to Republic over their protests and said that either the government should accept their demand of transfer or accept their mass resignation.