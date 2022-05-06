J&K: Hizbul's Longest Surviving Commander Killed Along With 2 Other Terrorists In Pahalgam

In a major development, the chief operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was among three terrorists eliminated by security forces in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Muhammad Ashraf Khan alias Moulvi was killed in a gunfight during an anti-terror operation in the Batakoot area of Pahalgam in the Anantnag district of South J&K. According to Republic's sources, the anti-terror operation was a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, J&K police and CRPF.

Ashraf Moulvi is one of the oldest surviving terrorists of the Hizbul terror outfit, an A++ category commander of Anantnag. He has been associated with the Hizbul terror outfit since 2013 and soon became the most wanted terrorist in the valley. He was instrumental in recruiting several locals into the terror outfit.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir confirmed the news. He revealed that the other two militants have been identified as Roshan Zameer, and Rafiq Ahamad of Bijbehara. "Ashraf Molvi, one of oldest terrorists of HM outfit, along with two other terrorists killed. Encounter on the Amarnath Yatra route is a major success for us," IGP Kumar said.

Anantnag encounter | Ashraf Molvi, one of oldest terrorists of HM outfit, along with two other terrorists killed. Encounter on the Amarnath Yatra route is a major success for us: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Terror tunnel found in the Samba district

The Border Security Force found a tunnel in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in J&K, during a special checking exercise. Situated at a distance of just 150 meters from the international border and 900 meters away from Pakistani post-Chaman Khurd, heavy deployment of forces, including the BSF and J&K police have been stationed in the area. The detection of the tunnel alerted the security forces following which, they conducted search operations in the Moga Langer and Shap Nallah area of Raj Bagh in the Kathua district of Jammu to record leads.

The tunnel is believed to have been used by two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group to infiltrate India. The detection of the tunnel has come after two terrorists were killed by security forces in the Sunjwan area of Jammu after they attacked a CISF bus in which a sub-inspector was martyred. The officials are trying to decipher how the terrorists used the tunnel to enter India without being noticed.