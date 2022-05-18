J&K: HM Shah Directs Forces To Proactively Conduct Anti-terror Ops To Wipe Out Terrorism

In view of the rising incidents of terrorist activities in the valley. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a high-level security meeting in the union territory and further directed the security forces to carry out coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was held to review the security situation in J&K.

Notably, this also comes at a time when the annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on June 30. In addition to that, the recent developments in the valley over the past few days have also raised concerns regarding the security situation.

Speaking at the meeting, recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir further adding that to fulfil this vision, the security forces need to ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism from J&K, a home ministry statement said.

In addition to that, the Home Minister further directed the security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations, added the statement.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, senior officials of the central government, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Home Minister holds three consecutive meetings in a row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 17 held three consecutive meetings over the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory with top officials of the security establishment. During this while, he not only reviewed the recent killings of civilians, and atrocities against the Kashmiri Pandits but also reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra for which the UT administration will provide RFID tags to every pilgrim.

While Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha was present at all three meetings, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande attended the meetings to discuss the security situation in the UT along with many senior officials from the Centre, paramilitary forces and the UT administration.

Image: PTI