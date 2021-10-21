J&K: Home Minister Amit Shah To Chair High-level Security Meet During Three-day Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a high-level security meeting on the first day of his J&K visit. He will be arriving on a three-day-long visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 23rd October 2021 at Srinagar. Top sources in the establishment have confirmed to Republic that a high-level security meet has been called in at Srinagar and all the officials who are part of the security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir will be taking part in the same. On October 25, the Union Home Minister will once again be heading back to Kashmir Valley where he will be holding a series of meetings with public representatives as well as taking part in a Sufi conference.

“Senior officials from Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and other intelligence agencies be taking part. Meeting is scheduled at around 11 in the morning as of now”. “In the meeting, all threats will be discussed including the recent attacks on non-locals, minorities in Kashmir along with challenges that are being posed by adversary Pakistan from across the border including infiltration from the Line of Control as well as from international border by using drones. The events that are unfolding in hinterland will also be discussed during the meeting,” the source added.

Itenary of Amit Shah's visit

Home Minister Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Srinagar on 23 October followed by meetings with various delegations on the first day of his visit. He will be heading to Jammu on 24 October, the second day of his visit where the Home Minister will be addressing a public rally followed by a meeting with several delegations.

Image Credits - PTI