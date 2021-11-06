J&K: House Catches Fire In Kishtwar District's Upper Malipeth Area; No Casualties So Far

A house was completely gutted in fire in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Located in the upper Malipeth area, the house was engulfed in a fire during the early hours of Saturday morning. The local police station was informed and the personnel rushed to the spot along with the firefighters. The firefighters have been trying to douse the fire. The house has been completely destroyed, however, there is no report of any injuries or loss of lives of the residents of the house.

In the recent incidents which occurred in the Kishtwar district, where a house caught fire and the flames spread from house to house in the village. The authorities wanted to avoid a similar scenario and have deployed a large number of firefighters to ensure that the fire is controlled. The residents of the house left the premises in a timely manner which ensured that they were not injured.

Fire at a residence in Delhi’s Burari

In a similar incident in Delhi, a 12-year-old boy was burnt to death after a fire broke out at his residence in Delhi's Burari area on Friday evening. As per the officials, the domestic articles were kept on the first floor, which caught fire and subsequently spread to the entire house. The house is situated in the Tomar colony of the Burari area. The fire department said that they received information regarding the fire at 8.54 pm and immediately sent three fire tenders to control and douse the fire. They soon found out that the boy named Puneet was been burnt to death.