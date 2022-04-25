J&K: Hybrid LeT Terrorist Targeting Migrant Labourers Arrested In Awantipora

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Awantipora along with security forces have arrested a Hybrid terrorist and his accomplice who were planning to target migrant labourers, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, told Republic TV.



The term hybrid terrorist was coined by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for those who after carrying out a particular anti-national task given by their handlers, slipped back into normal life. "Police and security forces arrested one Hybrid Terrorist of LeT, his accomplice arrested in Awantipora. They were planning to target outside labourers," said IGP Kumar.

One pistol was recovered and was seized from Hybrid terrorist Rayees Ahmad Mir of Chandhara's possession, IGP Kumar said. "During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received a Pistol with ammunition and instructions from a LeT terrorist code name Haji to attack and kill at least two outside labourers in Pampore town," IGP Kumar disclosed further.

IGP Kumar apprised that "Rayees was promised to be recruited as a terrorist after execution of the attack. Rayees Mir (Hybrid terrorist) sought aid of his friend namely Shakir Hamid Bhat resident of Alochibagh of Samboora to identify the target and provide him with a motorcycle for executing the terror act."

Crackdown on terrorists in Kashmir

Pertinently, on April 24, three terrorists affiliated with Pakistan based terror LeT outfit, were killed in an encounter in Pulwama of South Kashmir. Two slain terrorists were identified by the police as Arif Hazar alias Rehan, who was deputy to the outfit’s top commander Basit and one was a Pakistani terrorist identified as Haqqani.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said that the teenager Natish Shakeel Wani of Baba Demb, Khanyar in old city Srinagar was among the killed terrorists. The teenager had left for afternoon prayers on April 16 and had been missing since, following which his family had issued an appeal asking him return. IGP Kumar said that he had joined the LeT outfit.

Image: PTI, Representative