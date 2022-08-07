J&K: Hybrid Terrorist Of Lashkar-e Taiba Nabbed By Srinagar Police And 2RR At Lawaypura

In a breaking development from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a Hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested near Srinagar on Sunday, August 7.

The terrorist named Arshid Ahmad Bhat, s/o Abdul Kareem R/o Sangam Budgam was arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police & 2RR (Rashtriya Rifles) at Lawaypura outside of Srinagar.

Five Pistols, five Magazines, 50 Rounds and two Hand Grenades were recovered from the LeT terrorist and a case has been registered at Shalteng Police Station.

3 LeT terrorists nabbed by security forces in the last few days

The Indian Arm had informed on July 31 that a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was arrested during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, the Jammu and Kashmir police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). After conducting searches, warlike stores were recovered from the terrorist.

"An LeT terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of the Aloosa forest during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP & CRPF. During the search, warlike stores were recovered from him," the Indian Army said in an official statement.

In yet another incident, on July 29, two LeT terrorists were apprehended in the Rafiabad area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. The Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF, in a joint operation, launched a search operation in the Vill Hadipora area, on getting a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

The terrorists were identified as Tariq Wani and Ishfaq Ah Wani. Two pistols, two pistol magazines and 11 rounds were recovered from their possession.

The arrest of LeT terrorists deterred a major incident in northern Kashmir as they were assigned to plan an attack on security forces personnel and VIPs by their handlers sitting across the border, officials had said.

J&K Administration has established dominance over terrorism : Amit Shah

Earlier in the month of July, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has established a decisive dominance over terrorism in the valley, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Today, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of peace and development. Sinha has established decisive domination over terrorism there under the leadership of PM Modi," Shah said.

