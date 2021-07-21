J&K: IAF Rescues 5 People Trapped In Flash Floods In River Ujh Near Kathua

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday rescued 5 people trapped in flash floods in River Ujh in J&K's Kathua district. As soon as the District Control Room had received reports, Kathua Administration swung into action and deputed State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams to Khandhwal and Mahi Chack in Block Marheen and Kathua respectively.

As both spots witnessed a high rise of flash floods, a request to Divisional Commissioner Jammu was made by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav for immediate deputing of Chopper to rescue the trapped persons from overflowing rivulets. IAF chopper was pressed into action to airlift the stuck persons. Following this, 2 sorties of IAF Chopper were conducted and 5 persons, including 4 from Khandhwal and 1 from Mahi Chack were successfully rescued, said Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu.

J&K | Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued five persons trapped in flash floods in Ujh river in Kathua district. Two sorties of IAF Chopper were conducted & 5 persons (4 from Khandhwal & 1 from Mahi Chack) were successfully rescued: PRO Defence Jammu (20.07) pic.twitter.com/Dqq032Ow9W — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Heavy rains & cloudbursts in J&K trigger flash floods

Earlier on July 12, heavy rains caused a bridge in J&K to wash away leading to connectivity issues. As per reports, the water had entered school premises in Gadigarh area of Jammu. The rains in J&K's Ganderbal distract damaged the highway, residential premises and also triggered flash floods in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir | Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Watlar area of Kashmir's Ganderbal district; restoration work underway pic.twitter.com/6YMvav1P31 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Srinagar had 8.2mm of rain in 24 hours until 0830 hours, according to a meteorological department official, and the minimum temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius, down from 22.8 degrees Celsius the night before. According to the official, Jammu received 150.6mm of rain, the most in J&K, said reports. He stated the low temperature in J&K's winter capital was 24.5 degrees Celsius, compared to 24.8 degrees Celsius for this time of year.

Reportedly, Katra received the second-largest amount of rain in J&K at the time, with 76.6mm, and had a minimum temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius, compared to 21.6 degrees Celsius for this time of year. Batote received 25.4mm of rain, Kathua 24.8mm, Banihal 6.4mm, and Bhaderwah 10.4mm.

Jammu rains cause damage

According to IMD officials, Pahalgam, received the most rain in Kashmir valley, with 23.0mm, followed by Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, which received 13.6mm and was the coldest place in J&K, with a low temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, compared to 11.8 degrees Celsius normal for the area at this time of year, said reports. According to the official, Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, recorded a temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius.

He said Qazigund, Kashmir's entrance town, experienced 5.2 mm of rain and a low of 17.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag received 7.4 mm of rain and a low of 15.7 degrees Celsius, as per reports. During that time, Kupwara town received 9.7 mm of rain, with a low of 19.2 mm, according to the official.

(Image: ANI)