J&K: IED Bomb Recovered By Security Forces At Baramulla's Pattan, National Highway Closed

In a recent update, a suspicious object was found near the Kutta mod area of Pattamn Baramulla National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir. This has prompted authorities to close the National Highway for further inspection.

Reportedly, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was planted by the terrorists, was detected along the roadside at the Kutta mod area of Pattan on North Kashmir’s Srinagar Baramulla National Highway by Joint Security Forces.

After vetting the information received, Baramulla Police with Army’s 29RR and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot for diffusing the IED. Meanwhile, the traffic has been suspended from Baramulla to Srinagar.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.