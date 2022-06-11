J&K: IED Recovered From Baramulla's Sopore Days Before Amarnath Yatra Begins

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Putkha area of Baramulla's Sopore on Saturday. According to reports, security forces have cordoned the area and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team has reached the spot to defuse the recovered IED.

The IED was recovered in a joint operation by J&K police and 52 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army. As part of the joint operation, security forces were conducting a search in the Putkha area in North Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday when the explosive was recovered. Immediately after recovering the IED device, BDDS was called in to defuse the bomb. Higher authorities also reached the spot to take note of the situation. It is significant to note that it is due to the alertness of the security forces that during their search they found the explosive device and thwarted away the danger that it would have caused.

#BREAKING | IED recovered in Putkha area of Sopore in North Kashmir Baramulla District 52RRand Sopore Police on Job; BDDS on spot



The recovery of the IED is significant as it comes before the upcoming Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage that will soon begin in the month of June in J&K where lakhs of devotees will travel to Anantnag. Notably, security forces are now on high alert to ensure a smooth pilgrimage this year.

Kulgam encounter: Security forces neutralise 1 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

In another incident, an encounter broke out in the Khandipora area of J&K's Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in which one terrorist has been neutralised. Notably, one army personnel also has been injured in the ongoing counter-terror operation. The J&K police, on Saturday, informed through its official Twitter handle about the encounter that is still underway in the Khandipora area of south Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir zone police, in a joint operation of J&K police and other security forces, one terrorist has been killed in an encounter on Saturday in J&K's Kulgam district. As per initial information provided by officials, the slain terrorist has been identified as a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

"Encounter has started at Khandipora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir zone police announced through its official Twitter handle.