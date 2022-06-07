J&K IGP Informs Terrorist Involved In Kulgam Attack Identified; 'Will Be Neutralised Soon'

In a major development, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed the media that the terrorist involved in the murder of a bank manager in the Kulgam district has been identified. Kashmir IGP Kumar further assured that the identified terrorist will soon be neutralised.

Notably, a bank manager Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan became the victim of continuous targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir on May 26. The bank manager was shot inside the bank premises and he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The mortal remains of bank manager Vijay Kumar were transported to his house in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district a day after he was ruthlessly murdered by terrorists inside the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam.

Assuring that justice will be delivered, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "In Vijay Kumar's murder case, terrorists have been identified. They'll soon be arrested/neutralised."

Further informing about the terrorists involved in TV actress Amreen Bhat's murder, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed that the terrorists have been neutralised involved in the heinous crime. Amreen Bhat was shot dead at her house in Hishroo village of the Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam by some unidentified terrorists on May 25. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists came to her house at around 7.55 pm and asked her nephew to call Bhat, and she was later shot dead. Her 10-year old nephew was also injured in the attack.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar further informed, ''Terrorists involved in Amreen Bhat's murder have been neutralised."

Targeted Killings in Jammu & Kashmir

Over the past few weeks, other than the aforementioned incidents, there have been multiple reports of targeted killings taking place in the Kashmir Valley. In May, Jammu and Kashmir police officer Saifullah Qadri was shot by terrorists and his nine-year old daughter was injured. Qadri's daughter was taken to the JVC Hospital, Bemina for treatment. In another shocking incident, terrorists fired bullets at government employee Rahul Bhat on May 12 while he was at work, following which he was immediately taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.. Rahul Bhat was a revenue department official at the tehsildar office in Chadoora.

On June 2, terrorists opened fire on Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government school in Kulgam's Gopalpora neighbourhood. Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu from Jammu's Samba area, suffered major bullet wounds while heading toward the school when she was targeted by the terrorists. She died as a result of her injuries while the area was roped off and she was brought to the hospital. Terrorists barged into the classroom and shot the instructor at close range, according to reports.

