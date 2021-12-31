J&K: IGP Kashmir Warns Leaders Over Misguiding Youth Regarding Terrorist Encounters

Citing the challenges faced by the Jammu and Kashmir police over the past year in the valley amid concerns of terrorist activities, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar warned certain mainstream leaders over doing politics on terrorism and misguiding people regarding terrorist encounters. During this while, he also informed that the three terrorists involved in the Srinagar attack have been knocked down.

IGP Vijay Kumar who was addressing a press conference on Friday targeted political leaders over sympathizing with terrorists killed in J&K police encounters. The IGP said that such activities are instigating the young people and further manipulating the action carried out by the forces towards eliminating terrorism from the valley. "Our political leaders are legitimating and legalizing terrorism. What is the need to question the encounter of terrorists who were involved in the killings of hundreds of civilians in the country by taking their photos to Jantar Mantar", he lashed out.

"I request such leaders to refrain from doing such activities as they are misguiding the society as well as the youth population" Kumar added.

The IGP's statement came in the backdrop of the ongoing political controversy over the questions raised by the Gupkar alliance on the J&K Police formed SIT's report on the Hyderpora encounter case. The findings which gave a clean chit to the forces states that a civilian was killed by a terrorist and another one was killed in the crossfire. However, the alliance while questioning the findings claimed that the police has killed the civilians.

A total of 171 terrorists killed in 2021

Further providing a detailed report on the encounters carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police against terrorism throughout this year, he informed that a total of 171 terrorists were killed in 2021 out of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists. He also said that a lot of illegal arms and ammunition have also been seized throughout the encounters.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar also mentioned the other challenges faced by the police including narcotics and cybercrime.

Image: Republic World