J&K: IGP Kumar Addresses Media, Describes Killing Of SPO And His Family As 'barbaric'

Kashmir's Inspector-general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar addressed media on Tuesday and revealed major developments carried out by Indian security forces to crack down terrorist movements in the valley. The IGP started his address by assuring that the attackers of SPO will be caught soon as the police have identified them and are tracing them. The IGP lashed out at the terrorists who were involved in the attack of Fayaz Ahmad and his family and called the unfortunate incident 'barbaric' and clarified the claims made by the TRF terrorist organization that the daughter and wife of the martyred were 'informer' is absolutely false.

In past few days, terrorists have started targeting innocent civilians, policemen and security personnel who goes to offer prayers in a mosque, lashed out IGP Kumar.

"In the past few days, they are targeting innocents or civilians or a policeman who goes to offer prayers in a mosque. They are trying to create an environment of fear in Kashmir's society, they fear that in the coming days there will be tourists and peace here which they cannot see. There are some positive talks going on which these terrorists are trying to disturb. They don't want development in Kashmir and that's why targeting innocence and civilians," added IGP Vijay Kumar.

Terrorist attacks in Kashmir

The IGP further talked about the two terrorist attacks, one in Khushi Pora where two army men martyred, and Lawaypora where 3 CRPF personnel had lost their lives. According to the police head, the security forces of Kashmir had made major development in the case and made ten arrests so far. One of the terrorists identified as Khurshid was involved in May 3 attack and AK 47 was recovered from him which originally belonged to a CRPF personnel, informed Vijay Kumar.

The police further informed that a special team was constituted which was headed by DIG Amit Kumar to track the case.

"We had constituted a special team with DIG Amit Kumar and were closely monitoring terrorist Abrar and his team. They were going to going to operate a major terrorist operation but a CRPF police had caught them on-time," revealed IGP Vijay Kumar.

After catching the terrorist, the CRPF team along with Kashmir police had jointly interrogated him and went to recover weaponry from the terrorist's location. However, when the security forces reached the site, terrorists present inside opened fire, injured 3 CRPF personnel and an encounter broke out, mentioned IGP Kumar.

Lastly, the IGP congratulated the security forces for successfully catching two Pakistani terrorists involved in the brutal crime and mentioned that it was a great achievement.