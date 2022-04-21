J&K IGP Vijay Kumar confirms Top LeT Terrorist Yousuf Kantroo Killed In Anti-terror Ops

Following the encounter that broke out on Thursday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar confirmed that top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo was killed by the security forces during anti-terror operations. IGP Kashmir informed that the Budgam police and Indian Army's 62 Rashtriya Rifles battalion launched a joint search operation after receiving an input that terrorists were hiding in the valley.

The IGP further added that this is a great success for the forces as Kantroo was also behind the murder of BDC Chairman Sardar Bhupinder Singh in September 2020 in the Khag area of Budgam district.

'Top LeT Commander Yousuf Kantroo Killed': IGP Kashmir

"The Budgam police received information that 4 to 5 terrorists are hiding in the area. After the information Police and the Indian Army's 62 Rashtriya rifles launched a joint cordon search. The encounter started early morning at around 3:00 AM and terrorists opened fire after which our jawans also retaliated. As of now, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been neutralized in the ongoing Baramulla encounter, and three more terrorists could be present. Top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo was among two terrorists killed. Four army personnel and one police jawan were injured during the operation", he said. IGP Kashmir asserted, "this is a great success for the forces as Yousuf Kantroo was the one who killed BDC Chairman Sardar Bhupinder Singh in the year 2020".

Families Of Terrorists Blame Top LeT Terrorists For Death Of Their Sons

Republic TV’s team on the ground spoke to the families of the terrorists. The family members of the terrorists involved in the encounter were seen getting emotional and blamed the terrorists for taking their innocent children with them. Amid this, the families of the terrorists came out blaming other terrorists for taking their children. “Where will I search for you my son,” a woman said while crying over her son.

“You were just 17. These old-aged terrorists took you away with them. You were innocent, couldn't they see your innocence,” she said blaming terrorists for taking their children. Several other family members of the terrorists were seen in Baramulla getting emotional. This comes after the J&K security forces cordoned off the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir and launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

(Image Credits: AP/ANI)