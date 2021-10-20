J&K: In Another Massive Crackdown, Indian Army Blows Up 4th Terror Hideout In Poonch

In another massive crackdown on the ongoing terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces blew up a possible hideout of terrorists in Poonch district on Wednesday. As a part of the ongoing anti-terrorist operation being carried out in the Valley, a terror bunker located on the hills of the Bhata Dhurian forest area was blown up. This is the fourth such hideout busted by the J&K police and the Indian Army. The anti-terror operation in Kashmir entered its 10th day on October 20.

As per the reports, terrorists allegedly from Pakistan were hiding in the natural caves to hide from the security forces and to simultaneously attack the Indian army. Ever since the operation commenced, at least nine Indian soldiers have been killed in two separate gunfights with terrorists in the Poonch forest. Several terrorists have been using such hideouts to attack armed forces in the past 2-3 months.

Poonch encounter

The earliest encounter by the security forces occurred during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region on October 11. This anti-terror operation was initiated as the security forces had information regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area. During this encounter, the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh, and Vaisakh H were lost.

After a few days, there was another encounter at the Nar Khas forest in the Mendhar area which claimed the lives of another four soldiers, including another JCO. In total, the encounter has claimed the lives of nine soldiers. In the wake of increasing infiltration attempts and targeted killings in J&K, Jammu ADG Mukesh Singh entered the Poonch encounter site to enhance the security operations by the forces. Earlier Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta, had revealed that a joint security grid was tracking different groups of terrorists in the area based on intelligence inputs.