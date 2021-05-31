J&K: Indian Air Force Begins Firefighting Operations In Udhampur Forest

Indian Air Force (IAF) swung into action to douse the forest fire in the Daya Dhar forest in the Ramgarh area of the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, May 31. The fire had broken out last night, May 30. The Indian Air Force has been tasked to assist with the firefighting operation. In the visuals, the massive engulfing flames can be seen. As per the report, two sorties of the Indian Airforce have already deployed at the site and two to three sorties will be deployed soon to douse the fire. The district administration rushed to the scene as soon as they heard the news.

IAF begins relief ops

Forest property worth lakhs has been burnt to ashes on several hectares of forest land, according to the Forest Protection Force. Teams from the Forest Protection Force and the police are on the scene fighting the fire. This follows a big fire near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district a week ago. The Indian Army doused a huge fire near Rajouri on May 21, preventing harm to seasonal crops in two villages.

Another forest fire incident

Officials claimed the fire in Lam forest in the Nowshera sector started about 12.30 am and took the army and residents several hours to put out. "The Indian Army at Lam undauntingly regardless of personal safety went over the steep hillocks by midnight around 0030 hrs and helped douse the forest fire spread preventing damage to seasonal crops of residents of Kallar nd Gunni villages," Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a tweet. The fire spread quickly, threatening the standing wheat harvests, but timely action by the Army avoided a huge catastrophe, according to officials. In a second incident, the army extinguished a house fire and gave support to the afflicted family in the Mangat region of Ramban district, according to a defence spokeswoman.

According to the spokeswoman, no one was hurt in the event. The Army later delivered relief supplies to the house owner and his family, as per the spokesman, who said that because the area is isolated, such occurrences are usually addressed by combined efforts.

Picture Credit: RepublicTV