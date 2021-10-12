J&K: Indian Army And Mewar University Launch Joint Venture To Train Young Army Aspirants

General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Tuesday informed that the Indian Army has partnered with Rajasthan's Mewar University to train young Indian Army aspirants on subjects from diploma, graduation to post-graduation. The Lieutenant-General also talked about recent terrorist activities that foiled in the valley region and added that forces are thwarting every challenge coming from across the border. A total of five terrorists were killed in the last two days in two separate encounters.

"Indian Army and Mewar University have undertaken a joint venture to train young Army aspirants. A total of 300 youths have been provided admission for this course that has structure from diploma, graduation to post-graduation studies. The most important thing is that this course will be taught to these young leaders for only Rs 30,000 when it actually costs nearly 1.5 to 2 lakh. The facilities include hostel, books, faculty and many more amenities. The course will help them in learning value and skills required in Indian Army and also," detailed J&K Lieutenant General.

While talking about the five soldiers that India lost in yesterday's Poonch attack, Lt Gen Pandey offered his sincere condolences and informed that the operation is still going on according to the standard process based on the intelligence reports. The statement from the Commanding Officer came as recent intelligence reports suggested that an attack on minorities in Jammu is feared. LT Governor Manoj Sinha has been made aware of the report and an alert has also been sounded. On Sunday, the Army General was quoted saying some elements are trying to divide the society into communal lines and the people will expose those elements after reports of Army soldier killing came out.

J&K Security Forces in action

Acting upon J&K Administration's order to launch back to back anti-terror operations, the security forces have already undertaken the mission and neutralised five terrorists in the past two days only. The administration issued an order after five innocents were killed in separate terrorist attacks last week. Earlier, IGP Kashmir had also said that these operations will continue in the valley.

