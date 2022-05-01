J&K: Indian Army Discovers Live Mortar Shell In Mendhar, Destroyed By Bomb Disposal Squad

In a shocking development, a live mortar shell was recovered by the Indian Army in the Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, which was later destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad. The recovery has been made from the Bhatta Duriyan Encounter site where an encounter took place in October last year. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the shell recovered was used during that encounter. According to sources, another rusted mortar shell has been recovered from the village of Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

On April 28, the security forces in J&K had defused a recovered Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was found next to Jammu’s Batra Hospital. The location from where an IED was recovered by the security forces is one of the busiest places near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Jammu’s prominent hospital.

This comes following PM Modi’s recent visit to Union Territory and the Sunjwan encounter between security forces and terrorists in which two terrorists were killed. As the bomb was recovered from one of the busiest places next to the National Highway and the prominent Hospital of Jammu, it is a matter of concern for the security forces now. This location suggests that those behind the bomb wanted to inflict maximum casualties.

PM Modi visits J&K

PM Modi on last Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the Union Territory. PM Modi, who celebrated the Panchayat Raj Diwas at Palli Gram Panchayat in Samba, said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will get employment opportunities through the overall development of the Union Territory.

"The inauguration and laying of the foundation of project of Rs 20,000 crores took place today. This will give new impetus to development of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi said in an address. He said that it is a big day for speeding up the development of the region. "I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this."