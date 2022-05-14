J&K: Indian Army Distributes Saplings, Spreads 'Go Green' Message In Kupwara District

The Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday launched a 'Go Green' initiative near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of the Kupwara district. Under this initiative, the Army planted saplings with the intention to increase the green cover and reduce greenhouse gases. After the plantation drive, the force also addressed the villagers on the importance of protecting the environment through such initiatives.

Giving details about the plantation drive, the Indian Army said that more than 250 Walnut and Deodar saplings were planted around the village. They added that the people of the area, especially the children, took active participation in the event as the Army distributed saplings among them for plantation. It is important to mention here that India strives to reduce its carbon footprint significantly. In the words of PM Modi, India aims for 'Net Zero' carbon emissions by 2070.

India's goal for climate change

India made significant announcements related to climate change goals at the COP26 Climate Summit. PM Modi pledged to reach 'Net Zero' carbon emissions by 2070, a decision hailed by environment experts. He also vowed to reduce industrial emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Moreover, India's new target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of energy from non-fossil fuel sources was also noted to be a "significant contribution" to climate goals. Additionally, the PM also stressed the need for greater ambition on technology and climate finance on behalf of smaller countries.

PM Modi also delivered the National Statement proposing the "One-Word Movement." He also highlighted the "Lifestyle for Environment" and called for collective participation in mitigating climate change. Besides, he also appealed to the world leaders for a "unified approach" to attain multidimensional goals in the field of agriculture, energy, housing, water management, etc.

PM Modi speaks at International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that infrastructure is merely about creating capital assets and investment but about people. Stating that the sector is not about numbers or capital, PM Modi said the focus should be on providing the public with high quality and sustainable services in a bid to create an egalitarian society by 'leaving no one behind.'

"Infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating a long-term return on investment. It is not about the numbers. It is not about the money. It is about people. It is about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner," PM Modi said during a virtual address.