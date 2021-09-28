J&K: Indian Army Eliminates One Terrorist In Uri Amid Anti-terror Ops, Another Surrenders

Days after the anti-terror operations began in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, more details have been revealed. According to sources, one terrorist has surrendered while another terrorist has been killed by the Indian Armed Forces. Further details revealed that four army personnel have been injured during the Uri operations. The operations began on September 18 after an infiltration attempt by a heavily-armed group of terrorists.

One terrorist neutralised by Indian Army in the Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered before the troops during the operation: Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

According to army sources, armed forces are aware of the infiltration threat before the winter sets in as passes will be covered by snow. In addition, the army will also hold a press briefing on the ongoing Uri operations at 1 pm on Tuesday. Sources have stated that the army will show the terrorist who surrendered himself.

Earlier on September 23, the Indian Army had eliminated three terrorists in the Rampur sector near Uri on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army informed that terrorists were trying to cross the LoC when the troops spotted them, and a gun battle ensued. In the gun battle, the three terrorists were killed, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists.

Anti-terror ops in J&K's Uri

On September 20, internet and mobile phone services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector near the Line of Control after an infiltration attempt by a heavily-armed group of terrorists. The army revealed that a counter-infiltration operation had been underway and reinforcements were called in and a large area had been cordoned off for over 30 hours.

Second infiltration attempt: Army

This is the second infiltration attempt this year, according to army officials. A senior army commander, however, said that there has been no ceasefire violation this year and no instigation from across the border. “No ceasefire violation this year. We are prepared for any ceasefire violation. But frankly there has been no instigation from across the border,” Lt Gen DP Panday, the General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps said.