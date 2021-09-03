Last Updated:

J&K: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Poonch's Krishna Ghati Sector

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Bhavyata Kagrana

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during wee hours on Friday. According to on-ground reports, the infiltration bid was the sixth failed attempt by terrorists to enter Indian territory in a span of two months. 

Earlier, on 12 July, three terrorists were eliminated in the Nowshera area and on 6 August, two terrorists were eliminated in Thananmandi. On 19 August another terrorist was neutralised in Thananmandi and on 30 August, two terrorists were killed in Poonch. 

Previous infiltration attempts by terrorists

On 30 August, a fierce firefight had broken out between Indian Army troops and terrorists leading to the elimination of one militant in Poonch. According to a press release by the Indian government's Defence Wing after the incident, effective use of the integrated surveillance grid detected the movement of terrorists trying to infiltrate into India. The body of the slain terrorist was recovered with an AK-47 rifle. 

Earlier, in July, two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in the Dadal area of Sundarbans sector along the LoC. Two Army jawans were martyred in the encounter. "The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed. Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity have been recovered from the terrorists. In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries. A detailed search of the area continues,” the Indian Army had informed after the clash.  

Security concerns in Kashmir's Poonch

The current infiltration bid comes a week after three residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including two brothers, were apprehended by Army personnel after they intruded into the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials said. Officials confirmed also informed that there was a fourth person who managed to escape. News agency PTI had reported that Army troops had picked up the movement of four boys who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chaka Da Bagh area of Krishna Ghati sector.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

