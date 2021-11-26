J&K: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid By Pakistan Terrorist In Rajouri

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid and eliminated a terrorist from Pakistan in the Bhimber Gali of Rajouri district on late Thursday. The body of the infiltrator along with the weapon and ammunition were recovered by Indian Amry's 16 Corps, White Knight Corps. Terrorists from the other side have been attempting to enter India via forest areas of the Poonch-Rajouri sector where the largest encounter was witnessed in recent times.

The operation is in progress, wrote White Knight Corps:

Infiltration Bid Eliminated



Attempted bid by Pak Terrorist in #BhimberGali, #Rajouri was eliminated by #IndianArmy , on night 25 Nov 21. 1 terrorist eliminated, his body, weapon and ammunition has been recovered. Operation is in progress. @NorthernComd_IA @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Eaph6AUaBM — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) November 26, 2021

J&K: Security beefed up in Poonch-Rajouri

In his address last week from the Poonch-Rajouri district, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh had said that enhanced security measures and proactive CT operations would be taken up to neutralise the terrorists hiding in both districts. At that time, the security official had stressed on collective measures to tackle security situations and subversive acts by the terrorists and their masters across the border. The ADGP also directed the concerned officers to keep close surveillance of the activities of overground workers (OGW).

How Pakistan aids Terrorist Infiltration

On November 16, Pakistan had triggered a forest fire in a bid to aid the infiltration of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The blaze was reported in the district's Digwar sector. A similar fire was reported in the Balnoi forest in the Mendhar sector from across the LoC which spread to the Indian side in October 2020. The fire had triggered several land mine explosions, which were planted by the Indian Army to prevent the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Poonch encounter

On October 11, an encounter was launched by security forces which went on for more than 35 days. The operation was launched during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district was received by the security forces. While the encounter with terrorists went on, security forces apprehended several locals responsible for helping the terrorists to survive in the forest region. According to sources, on October 17, police received information from intelligence sources that two locals residing near the encounter region have been providing logistic support to the terrorists.