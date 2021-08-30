J&K: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid From Pak, One Terrorist Neutralised In Poonch

A fierce firefight broke out between Indian Army troops and terrorists during the early hours of Monday leading to the elimination of one terrorist in the Poonch district of Kashmir. According to the Press Release generated by the Defence Wing of the Government of India, the terrorists tried to infiltrate on Indian soil however their movements were detected by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. The body of the slain terrorists has been recovered with an AK-47 rifle.

The statement released by the Government has informed that further details on the development are awaited as the operation is 'still in progress'.

"On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorist in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered. The operation is still in progress in the area. This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control," added Press Release by the Defence Wing.

Security concerns in Kashmir's Poonch district

The current infiltration bid came a week after three residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including two brothers, were apprehended by Army personnel after they intruded into the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials informed last week. It was also informed that there was a fourth person who managed to escape. The PTI report mentioned that Army troops had picked up the movement of four boys who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chaka Da Bagh area of Krishna Ghati sector.

On August 13, the security forces had arrested a terrorist from the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The forces had also recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from him. A major tragedy was averted at that time as the terrorist had plans to target vehicles of security forces and VVIPs using magnetic IEDs, also known as "sticky bombs" ahead of Independence Day.

On August 9, a terror hideout was also busted in the Mendhar area of Poonch district in the UT. Several AK-47 rifles and magazines were recovered from the said hideout. According to the reports, Chinese pistol magazines, grenades, satellite communication devices, and mobile phones, were also recovered from the hideout.