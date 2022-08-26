J&K: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Uri; 3 Terrorists Neutralised And Arms Seized

The Indian army foiled another major infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in forwarding areas of Uri Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Baramulla district on 25 August by eliminating three terrorists and recovering a large quantity of war-like stores. According to the Indian army officials, an operation was launched in the Uri sector area near LoC, based on specific information obtained by intelligence agencies. Consequently, on August 24, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators.

"Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 07:00 AM on 25th August," PRO (Defence) Srinagar said in a statement.

Notably, Republic TV has accessed the surveillance video wherein the infiltrators are seen using the cover of thick undergrowth and foliage to infiltrate within Indian territory.

Indian army eliminates 3 Pakistani terrorists

"The contact with terrorists was established at about 08.45 AM on 25 August, in the forward areas Indian side of the LoC, leading to heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed. A detailed search of the area was concluded at 2 PM," the PRO (defence) said. During the search operation following the heavy firing, the Indian army recovered the dead bodies of three terrorists and two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle along with other war-like stores.

"Army’s successful operation has not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists but also has resulted in thwarting Pakistan’s nefarious design and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity and normalcy in J&K," the statement further read.

It is significant to mention that the use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be the mainstay of the Indian Army's operations against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J&K.

Indian Army foils multiple infiltration bids along LOC

Notably, the security forces have managed to avert four infiltration bids made at the border areas of India this week. The forces foiled three infiltration bids by terrorists in the last 72 hours, with the latest one at the LOC in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

Prior to this, on Tuesday morning, the security forces also recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed while making an infiltration attempt, after they stepped on a minefield, activating a series of mines.

In another incident that took place on the morning of August 21, India's forces deployed in the Jhangar sector of J&K's Nowshera detected the movement of 2-3 terrorists along the LOC who were trying to cut the fence to cross the border; however, they were injured after the forces opened fire.