J&K: Indian Army Helicopter Crash Lands In Udhampur District, Two Pilots Injured

In a shocking incident, a helicopter crash has been reported from the Shivgarh area between Udhampur and Ramban districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to reports, police officials have been deployed to the spot after the incident. Latest reports indicate that the helicopter which belonged to the Indian Army went down near the Patnitop area of Udhampur.

The Army released a statement shortly after and said that 'during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Two pilots have been injured and evacuated to the hospital. Further update follows.'

The helicopter lost contact with the headquarters soon after taking off, sources added.

In addition, sources have informed that two pilots who were injured were rescued by the locals. Following this, the injured pilots were being taken to a nearby road where an ambulance has been deployed.

Locals have reported a helicopter going down near Patnitop area of Udhampur. We have rushed the team to the area. Details awaited: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

As of now, authorities are trying to ascertain the cause of the crash after the locals reported it. Initially, the intensity of the crash and the damage caused was not known.