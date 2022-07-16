J&K: Indian Army Helps Rebuild Houses Damaged In Landslide; Locals Express Gratitude

In a recent update, Army jawans were seen helping locals to rebuild damaged houses in the Gulpur area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The houses were damaged due to incessant rains resulting in landslides in the area. Reacting to this, locals said that they are extremely grateful to the Indian Army for always helping people in trouble.

The authorities along with Army personnel at the Poonch district are conducting relief operations by helping locals in rebuilding houses in the area. They are also trying to bring the lives of civilians back to normalcy.

Thanking the Durga Battalion for their constant support, one of the locals, while speaking to Republic TV, said, “I am thankful to the Durga Battalion for sending Jawans to the site to help people. They have been conducting relief operations since yesterday. They are trying to put up tents to avoid landslides. They have been removing debris since last night.” Another local said, “The Indian Army has always helped us. Whenever we face difficulties, the Indian Army is always ready to lend their help.” Speaking to media on Saturday, Mohammad Kasid, son of a BSF Jawan said, “After heavy rains last night, land beneath our house shifted. We had to vacate it. Army’s Durga Battalion of Poonch brigade came in the morning. They helped in the reconstruction of tents and shifted debris.”

It is pertinent to mention that several houses collapsed in the Gulpur area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to heavy rains, people had to vacate their houses on Friday night. However, the Indian Army, with the assistance of locals, are extensively conducting relief operations at the site.