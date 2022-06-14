J&K: Indian Army's 'Cricket Premier League' Held To Cater To Youth In Tension-hit Doda

At a time when attempts are being made to radicalise the youth of Jammu Kashmir, the Indian Army has come out with a unique initiative, the Cricket Premier League to cater to the youth of the Valley. This platform provides the youth from remote villages of Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their talents before the masses, thereby providing them with an opportunity to excel on national, and international platforms.

A player from the clashes-hit Doda district stated that youth need not fall prey to those trying to radicalise them and should follow the Indian Army as they are providing them with an opportunity to excel in various domains.

“I want to tell youth that they shouldn’t fall prey to the rumour mongering, they shouldn’t concentrate on that; they should come towards sports and Army is providing us this opportunity,” cricket player from Doda, Fariz Rather said.

Youth from remote areas of Doda in the Jammu region said that such an initiative is unique in the region. Umar Bhatt, hailing from the Doda district of Jammu, said that he is highly thankful to the Indian Army for providing them with such a platform wherein they can showcase their mettle. “We represented district Doda, and these platforms will take youth right directions,” he added.

Youth from Doda are talented but never availed of a platform wherein they can represent the country. Rizwan Bhat, who hails from the remote village of Gandoh in Doda says that platforms like these will benefit the talented youth of Doda to a great extent. "We want these again and again so that talented youth can come forward," he added.

Sajid Shabnam, another cricket player from Doda says that the youth of the region should come forward to showcase their talent as Army is providing them with a platform to display their abilities in sports.

16 Corps Commander, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, said that radical entities will target youth when they are idle. "The whole society approach is required and we have to make sure that these elements who are trying to radicalise youth don’t succeed. Message to youth is work hard; exploit your talent and have a good life,” he said.