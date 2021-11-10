J&K: Indian Army Nabs 4 Youth Suspects With Gelatin Sticks, 'suspicious' Links To Pakistan

In a breaking development in Jammu and Kashmir, on November 7 four suspected youth were nabbed by personnel of Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army. In a forest area of the Doda district, the suspects were detained along with four gelatin sticks and some quantity of phosphorous sulphate.

Two of the boys under custody are siblings as they were located by the troops of Rashtriya Rifles from Dhara top, at a distance of four kilometres from Bhaderwah town. Reportedly, the army troops had launched a search operation in the forest area after being intercepted about suspicious movement in the Valley.

Youth nabbed by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir

The officials said that the youth, upon noticing the approaching Army personnel, flipped and hurled their belongings, including mobile phones into a fire lit for warmth. However, the troops recovered the half-burnt items, including a mobile phone to retrieve contact details from their SIM cards, they informed. Later, it was found that upon going through the mobile phones thoroughly, the officers identified a Pakistan-based contact detail, which was concluded as suspicious.

All the four have been handed over to the police for further questioning, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

While sources have informed that the detainees are being interrogated by multiple agencies as so far they have not provided satisfactory answers to authorities.

Cross-border Infiltration

On November 6, the JK Police launched an area domination operation in Reasi district in view of recent cross-border infiltration bids by terrorists in adjoining districts, officials said. Teams from Arnas, Pouni and Ransoo police station conducted the exercise in remote and inaccessible areas adjoining district Rajouri, a senior police officer said.

Village defence committees of Fargal, Mujah, Gulzara, Khori, Kotla, Ikhni, Gool, Raskeen, Bharkh also participated in the operation. Senior Superintendent of Police of Reasi Shailender Singh reached the remote mountain pass Ikhni top and addressed the troops and VDC members who participated in the operation.

Singh expressed concerns over militancy-related activities in the adjoining Rajouri district and directed the jawans to remain vigilant and proactive on this front.