J&K: Indian Army Organises Free Medical Camp For Villagers In Poonch

In Magnar village, Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Romeo Force of the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles organised a free medical camp for the villagers. A large number of villagers participated in the camp and received free medicines and checkup on Sunday.

Jankinath, resident of Magnar village told agencies "Due to changing weather people are experiencing various kinds of illness. The medical facilities are free of cost and the medicines which are being provided are good and effective. People from every age group are coming here."

He further requested the army to organise more such camps in the village. A local said, "I am very happy that the army has organised such a camp in our area. People who cannot go to the district hospital are happily coming here and availing free medical treatment."

Locals feel grateful

Mohd Azmaan, a local resident of Magnar village said, "There are general physicians, eye and dental doctors in the camp. We are very grateful to the army forces. These medical camps are boon to the old people living nearby." Previously, on June 24, 2019, Army had organised a free medical camp in Bhadrwah, Jammu and Kashmir. The camp was organised in the memory of Naib Subedar Chuni Lal, who attained martyrdom fighting terrorists in Kashmir in 2007.

Over 3,000 people, mostly women participated in the camp. As many 200 doctors including six specialists each from AMC and Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital rendered their service.

The commander of four sector Rashtriya Rifles Brigadier N J Singh inaugurated the camp. He told agencies, "The motive of this medical camp was to provide specialised medicare facilities at one place for which specialists of AMC and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital rendered their service." The parents and wives of the martyrs also attended the camp which was aimed at providing free medical services to the poor.

(With Inputs from agencies)

