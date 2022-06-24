Last Updated:

J&K: Indian Army, Police Rescue Tribal People Stuck In Pirpanjal Mountain Range In Rajouri

The Indian Army and Police on Friday rescued several tribal people who got stuck in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range in J&K's Rajouri.

Indian Army

In a recent update, the Indian Army and Police on Friday rescued several tribal people who got stuck in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range in Rajouri due to massive snowfall in the region.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway had been blocked due to shooting stones/landslides at several places. 

Meanwhile, the Mughal Road was also temporarily blocked due to a landslide at Poshana and SSG road was blocked at Chini Nalla due to a landslide, the traffic police added. 

According to the traffic update at 6.15 am on Friday, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is still closed. While Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is closed for repair/maintenance. Mughal Road is open for vehicular movement.

