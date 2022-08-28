J&K: Indian Army Provides Weapons Training To Village Defence Groups Amid Terror Spike

Keeping in view the rise of terror-linked incidents in the valley, the Indian Army has started providing weapons training to villagers across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the latest information, the training is being provided to local Village Defence Groups, earlier known as Village Defence Committees (VDCs).

Training camps were organized in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu where the members of the groups were informed and trained about the weapons. Notably, this move will come out helpful for the people to defend themselves against terrorists, at times when security forces or the police are not able to reach the spot.

Notably, these groups have played a key role in wiping out terrorism from the Jammu region. They were first set up in the mid-1990s in the Doda region and later expanded to other districts across J&K. These groups were created to train locals in self-defence by the Indian Army in remote hilly villages. Under this scheme, rifles were also provided to VDCs to help them protect their villages from terrorist attacks and terror-related activities.

Village Defence Committee receives 'permanent status' in J&K

This comes days after the Centre sanctioned approval for the creation of the Village Defence Committee in Jammu and Kashmir further providing it a 'permanent status' under the Village Defence Guards Scheme (VDGS). Several members of the committee also celebrated the move in the Poonch district of Jammu.

“We express our gratitude to PM Modi for the scheme. We suffered a lot and tackled militancy at the local level where Army could not reach,” expressed villagers.

On the other hand, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is also a resident of Jammu and Kashmir thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, for showing their constant concern and support for the people of the Union Territory.

Image: PTI/Representational