J&K: Indian Army Rescues 17 Trekkers Stranded Due To Bad Weather Near Vishansar Lake

The Indian Army, on Thursday, rescued 17 trekkers who were stranded due to bad weather and severe snowfall near Vishansar Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg.

The Indian Army, on Thursday, rescued 17 trekkers who were stranded due to bad weather and severe snowfall near Vishansar Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg, while on the famous Seven Lake trek.  The Himalayan trek in the valley passes through several lakes that include Vishansar lake, Krishansar lake, Gadsar Lake, Harmukh peak, and Gangabal Twin Lakes. 

"Indian Army's Displaced Equipment Team (det) located at Sonamarg successfully evacuated 17 trekkers, who were on a famous Seven Lake trek and were stranded due to bad weather and severe snowfall near Vishan Sar," the Army informed in a press release.

The press release added that it took 12 hours of relentless patrolling for the search and rescue operation in difficult terrains to safely evacuate them all. The tourists were then brought back to the camp. The rescued trekkers were thankful for the Indian Army's help. 

(With inputs from ANI)

