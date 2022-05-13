J&K: Indian Army Rescues Locals In Chisoti Village As Excessive Water Washes Away Bridge

In the latest development, the Indian army effectively rescued locals as the bridge washed away in Machail, Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. A temporary wooden bridge at Village Chisoti in the Machail area of the Kishtwar district was washed away due to a sudden increase in the flow of water in the area on Friday. Due to this sudden wreckage in village Chisoti of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 100 people were stuck on the other side of the river.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma along with his team reached village Chisoti in the early hours of Friday. Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma examined the situation at village Chisoti and ordered engineers and civil administration to build an ad-hoc bridge in the area.

The Indian Army, with the help of engineers and civil authorities, built an ad-hoc bridge in the area. The Indian Army made the bridge using fallen trees and wooden planks and anchored it using ropes.

Indian Army was able to rescue more than 100 people trapped in the village Chisoti of the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the sources, the rescue operations continued even after lunch. Construction of a permanent bridge is underway to enable regular movement across the river.

Jammu and Kashmir legislative member and a resident of Kishtwar district Katar Singh Rathore reached the spot and thanked the Indian Army for conducting the rescue operation. He said, “The wooden bridge was washed away due to excessive flow of water on Friday morning, and many people were stuck in the village Chisoti. However, Indian Army carried out the rescue operation and built an adhoc bridge for the movement of people.”

Indian Army performs daring rescue of two youngsters stuck in J&K'S Chenab river

The Indian Army effectively carried out a daring rescue operation, rescuing two youths who were stuck in the Chenab river near Vill Sohal, Paddar of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on May 8. Reportedly, the water level was rising at a fast pace. However, soldiers rappelled across the river and rescued the youth to safety. The rescue operation lasted for nearly five hours on Saturday night. Suneel and Bablu were the two teens who got stuck in the river Chenab while attempting to cross it in their JCB at remote Shol village in the Paddar area.