J&K: Indian Army Says 'terrorists Were Well Prepared' After Foiling Major Infiltration Bid

A day after the Indian Army foiled another major infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists in forwarding areas of Uri Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Baramulla district on Thursday, August 25, Major General Ajay Chandpuria informed that the operation was launched on basis of the information provided by the Border Security Force (BSF). He also revealed that the movement of the three terrorists was ascertained using the latest aerial and ground equipment.

Addressing a press briefing, Maj Gen Chandpuria said that the operation was carried out in extremely challenging terrain with dense undergrowth, extremely foggy weather and heavy rain. He informed that the area was also mined.

The Indian Army officer informed that after the infiltration bid was foiled, an exchange of fire took place for about 50 minutes before the three terrorists were gunned down. "Two AK series, M16 Chinese weapon and war-like stores were recovered. Search is still on for any remanent members. They were well prepared for infiltration and their built showed they have undergone former military training," he added.

Maj Gen Chandpuria said that this infiltration bid was built on a similar pattern of the Nausheera and Ankhoor infiltration attempts.

Indian Army eliminates 3 Pakistani terrorists

The Indian Army, on Thursday, foiled another major infiltration attempt from Pakistan in advanced regions of Uri Sector of Baramulla district and neutralised three terrorists, recovering a substantial number of war-like supplies. According to the Indian Army officials, an operation was launched in the Uri sector area near the Line of Control (LoC), based on specific information obtained by intelligence agencies. Consequently, on August 24, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows a furtive infiltration bid along the LoC in the Uri sector of J&K.

Multiple infiltration bids along LOC foiled

The Indian Army, this week, managed to avert four infiltration bids made at the border areas of the country. The forces foiled three infiltration bids by terrorists in the last 72 hours, with the latest one at the LOC in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

Prior to this, on Tuesday morning, security forces also recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed while making an infiltration attempt, after they stepped on a minefield, activating a series of mines.