J&K: Indoor Stadium being Constructed In Budgam District To Encourage Sports Activities

In the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, an indoor stadium is being built to give a boost to sporting activities in the area. Currently, the district features an open playground where many players play and practise. Players will benefit from a larger space with improved facilities for their sporting activities as a result of this stadium. The stadium will ensure that sports do not get hampered due to changes in weather, as the region in Kashmir witnesses a long winter season with harsh conditions.

Indoor stadium being constructed to encourage sports activities

"We were not able to play properly due to rain. This stadium will be beneficial for us. It will help players work hard and progress. I like this step," said Abrar, a local player from J&K. The players and residents of Budgam district have praised the government's initiative. There are separate practice areas and change rooms for men and female players, as well as toilets. Another local player named Asif said: "This will provide relief to players. This is a good initiative of government which will help in progression of players". Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam said that the work on the stadium was started last year and the facility is scheduled to be ready within the next 10-15 days.

"Thanks to the administration for constructing this indoor stadium. In case of rains or snow, children used to stay at home and do other unwanted things which affected society. But now we will get to play every game in these indoor stadiums. There is a lot of talent here," said Zakir, a player.

Centre to develop water sports centres in J&K

As per reports, the Centre has also put aside a development package for Jammu and Kashmir. This is to be used to create water sports centres in the state. Kashmir's most well-known water attractions will be used for this. Players from the valley may be able to represent the country on a worldwide stage, even in the Olympics, because of their extensive preparation.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI)