J&K: Intel Agencies Issue Alert Of Possible Infiltration And Terrorist Attack

Amid increased terror activities across the valley, security agencies have issued an alert of a possible attempt of infiltration in the Indian territory followed by a terrorist attack as well. Following this, a high alert has been issued on the basis of the intelligence inputs.

Meanwhile, all the vital installations including defence installations in Jammu and Kashmir have also been put on alert by the agencies and are under vigilance. Earlier, intel sources revealed that several Pakistani terrorists are currently present in Jammu and Kashmir and are under the radar of the security forces.

A list has also been prepared of the terrorists involved in the attacks in the valley and as a part of it, 38 Pakistani terrorists are present in Kashmir as of now. Out of this, 27 are said to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), whereas the other 11 are from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Increased terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Over the past few days, terrorist activities have witnessed a sudden hike in the valley as informed by the Home Ministry sources. As a part of it, several civilians were also killed in a series of targeted killings. Earlier on Friday, a terrorist who was reportedly planning a suicide attack in Srinagar was taken down by J&K police. Informing about the same, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar took to Twitter and said that the terrorist identified as Amir Riyaz was the relative of an accused of the 2019 suicide attack in Pulwama and was affiliated with the terrorist outfit, Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind.

In the wake of heightened violence and counter-insurgency operations throughout the valley following a series of targeted killings on civilians, a high alert has been issued throughout J&K and other districts. Furthermore, search operations are also being carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Apart from that, the Union Home Ministry has also so decided to deploy additional security forces with the existing companies of BSF and CRPF respectively.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)