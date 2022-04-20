J&K: Intelligence Sounds Alert Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, Security Upped Along Borders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, Sunday, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas. Ahead of the PM’s visit to the UT, intelligence has now sounded an alert of possible ‘mischief’ from the borders. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had earlier chaired a crucial security review meeting with chiefs of the IB, RAW, and NIA as part of the preparation for the PM’s visit.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UT, the intelligence department have raised an alarm. According to them, the possibility of problems from miscreants across the border remains high. Reacting to the alert, J&K police have now moved their Crisis Response Team to the border areas to patrol along with the Border Security Force.

The J&K police have upped security along the borders in view of the possible terrorist threat. The security forces have been readied to thwart any attempt from the enemy ahead of the PM’s visit this weekend.

According to information accessed, the J&K police are patrolling along the border before sunrise, with the BSF set to restrict any movement there. It is noteworthy that the security forces had earlier informed that they upped the security in the UT amid increased terrorist activity in the region.

PM Modi to visit Jammu on April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Jammu on April 24, 2022, to address the country on the occasion of 'Panchayati Raj Diwas'. It is pertinent to note that this would be PM Modi's first visit to the UT since the abrogation of Article 370. PM Modi is also scheduled to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of multi-crore industrial projects.

During his visit, the PM will also interact with members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), launch industrial investments, and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of various development projects. On the other hand, the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) had earlier stated that it hoped that PM Narendra Modi would address the major issue of liabilities under MGNREGA and infrastructural deficiencies in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) during his visit to the union territory on April 24.

Modi's last visit to J&K came in October 2019, when he celebrated Diwali with the Army troops at the border. Later, the PM visited Nowshera on November 3, 2021.

Image: PTI/ PIB.GOV.IN