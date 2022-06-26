J&K IPS Officer Basant Rath Resigns To “participate In Electoral Politics”

In a key development, 2000 Batch IPS Officer Basant Rath resigned from Indian Police Services (IPS) citing his willingness to participate in electoral politics. In his resignation, Basant Rath wrote,” l wish to resign from the Indian Police Service in order to be able to participate in electoral politics. Please consider this letter as my request for resignation/voluntary retirement and process it accordingly”.

It is pertinent to mention that Jammu and Kashmir Cadre IPS officer Basant Rath was placed under suspension for indiscipline after he leveled serious allegations against the DGP Dilbag Singh.

Tweeting his resignation, Basant Rath wrote,” Politics is a noble profession”. Earlier in the morning, he tweeted, “If I ever join a political party, it WILL be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it WILL be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it WILL be before March 6, 2024.”

