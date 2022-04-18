J&K: Iridium Sat Phones Used By US-led Forces In Afghanistan Found In Use By Terror Groups

In a major development from Jammu and Kashmir, fifteen signatures of Iridium satellite phones and Wi-Fi-enabled thermal imagery devices have been found in the Kashmir valley, officials informed on Sunday. While the Iridium satellite phones are the ones that are used by the US-led allied forces in Afghanistan, the thermal imagery devices are useful in helping terrorists to escape security cordons, especially at the night.

As stated by the officials, some of the signatures of Iridium satellite phones have been found in cyberspace since February. While it earlier started from areas of North Kashmir, now some spots have been found in parts of South Kashmir as well.

"The satellite phones can be a part of the consignments dumped by the allied forces while leaving Afghanistan or may have been snatched by the Taliban or terrorists fighting there. There is no need to panic as the movement of these phones is also being monitored and those using them would surely be in custody or get neutralized", the officials added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the thermal imaging devices being connectable to Wi-Fi if needed, some of these have been found by the J&K officials at a few encounter sites. Informing about the same, the officials said that the devices which are not a part of the Pakistani Army and may have arrived in Kashmir from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover, are used by terrorists to find their way out during cordon and search operations, especially at night.

It is pertinent to note that such devices are capable of sensing the image of approaching security personnel from the heat generated from his body besides also giving an overview of the general area outside their hideouts.

In the meantime, the forces are carrying jammers and other tools to block any such signals which can help the terrorists to find their escape way out.

Use of Iridium satellite phones banned under Indian Telegraph Act

Following the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) was the first to put a restriction on the use of Iridium and Thuraya satellite phones and infrastructure following which in 2012, it was completely banned under various provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act.

Notably, these phones were found to have been used by terrorists involved in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack.

Following the ban, passengers importing satellite telephones as baggage are now required to declare it on a prior basis to the Customs on arrival at immigration points and customs checkpoints.

Meanwhile, the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and the Defence Intelligence Agencies (DIA) are tasked with finding and giving out real-time information about the presence of these satellite phones in the valley.

With PTI inputs; Image: PTI