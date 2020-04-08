J&K: Jaish-e-Mohammed Wiped Out In Apple Town Of Sopore After Commander Killed

A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander was killed on Wednesday in an encounter in the apple township of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Identified as Sajad Ahmed Dar, he joined the terror ranks in April 2018 and was initially associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Later he shifted his loyalty towards JeM after being motivated by its commander Mahmood Bhai.

Sources close to the incident told Republic TV that security forces received inputs that Sajad was visiting his maternal uncle’s house (the place where he was neutralized) to receive a group of militants. On the basis of this "specific input" about his presence, the Indian Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Gulabad-Arampora area of Sopore, 52 km from here, during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Active affiliate of JeM

Sajad Dar was well versed not only with modern means of communication but also in handling a diverse range of weapons that include AK series rifles, pistol, hand grenade, etc.

As per police records, “the terrorist was an active affiliate of JeM outfit, operating in and around Sopore and was constantly exploring the opportunities to assault security forces and VIP rallies through his network of ‘over ground workers’ on behalf of JeM outfit."

JeM wiped out

With the killing of Sajad Dar, “JeM is completely wiped out in Sopore as he was the lone survivor of the Pakistan-based terror outfit in apple township of Sopore,” said police official, while adding that, “it was he (Sajad) who used to motivate local youth for the execution of grenade attacks against monetary benefits.”

Pertinently, it was JeM who claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel in Lethpora, Pulwama district of south Kashmir last year. The attack was followed by a military escalation between India and Pakistan that brought the two nuclear-armed rivals to the brink of war.

