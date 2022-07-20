J&K: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 Closed At Ramban Due To Mudslides, Shooting Stones

In a recent development from J&K, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at the Ramban area has been reportedly closed for vehicular traffic owing to mudslides and shooting stones.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 has been blocked at multiple locations due to excessive landslides and shooting stones.

According to reports, the roads are being cleared of debris by the civic authorities. Mudslides are being reported at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir due to incessant rainfall across the valley.

Heavy rains trigger flash floods in J&K

On the other hand, Heavy rains have been reported in the Kahara area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Incessant rainfall triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday.

Reportedly, several homes and schools have been damaged due to mudslides in the Doda district. According to sources, most of the rivers in the area are flowing above the danger mark. Several key roads are being blocked because of floods in the area.

Reportedly, Civil authorities are present at the spot, trying to ensure no casualties. Mudslides and shooting stones are also being reported in the region.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)