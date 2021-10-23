J&K: 'Jashn-e-Saffron' Event Conducted In Pulwama To Promote Kashmiri Saffron

The government of Jammu and Kashmir hosted an event named 'Jashn-e-Saffron' to showcase and promote Kashmiri saffron in international markets and to celebrate the commencement of saffron harvesting season. Farooq Ahmad Khan, the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir has attended the event, which was arranged by the Department of Agriculture at the India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Center in Pulwama district on Friday.

The purpose of the 'Jashn-e-Saffron' event is to introduce buyers and sellers together on one platform in order to boost farmers' revenue. The Centre's objective is to help farmers by cultivating the greatest quality of saffron while simultaneously providing a platform for them to receive the best prices. Quoting Farooq Ahmad Khan, ANI reported, “Through this programme, we tried to bring grower and buyer close to each other.”

The Centre further inspects the quality of the world's best saffron as well as checks packaging in such a method that purchasers may be confident in the product's authenticity. "Due to some bad players, the reputation of Kashmiri Saffron has taken a hit in the international market. Through centres like this, the reputation will be rebuild," he added.

Farmers remarked on the advantages of 'Jashn-e-Saffron'

Farmers of J&K who attended the event expressed their expectation that efforts like this will enhance their revenue and further revealed that this year's crop will be stronger as a result of factors ranging from rainfall to technology.

While talking about the initiative, farmer Irshad Ahmad Dar stated, "One of the good initiatives taken here today is that both buyers and sellers (farmers) are present here together,” ANI reported. He is further hoping to sell the complete product to the Indian Kashmir Trading Centre. He went on to say that even every farmer who has produced saffron is expecting to sell their whole crop there. Irshad then described that if they sell their entire production in the centre then that will be the only way a farmer may quadruple his or her revenue.

Similarly, another farmer Javaid Ahmad claimed, “I hope we will witness good harvest this season as the monsoon has improved, people have worked very hard and also we have used new better technologies.”

Lieutenant Governor of J&K virtually inaugurated the event

Furthermore, as per the Greater Kashmir website, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha has virtually inaugurated the "Jashn-e-Zafraan" event, along with the presence of Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. While addressing the inauguration event, The Lt Governor said that the Saffron farmers' revenue in Jammu and Kashmir has been doubled as a result of the government's farmer-centric measures.

Additionally, Sinha highlighted the current National Statistical Survey statistics showing that, behind Meghalaya, Punjab, Haryana, and Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir farmers earned the highest monthly income of Rs 18,918, much above the national average of Rs 10,218.

