J&K: Kashmiri Hindus Stage Protest Demanding Transfer From Kashmir; 'We Are Not Safe Here'

Kashmiri Hindus in J&K staged protests, on Friday, June 3, demanding they be transferred from Kashmir in light of security concerns arising from the recent spate of targeted killings in the valley. Notably, several people belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community have started migrating out of Kashmir to safer locations like Jammu and are now demanding their jobs be transferred to the Jammu region.

Speaking to Republic, one of the protesting Kashmiri Hindus said, "We can only request to the government, what else can we do? We will protest until our demands are met. We will not go to Kashmir valley."

Another protestor said, "We are not safe there (Kashmir). Yesterday one bank official was shot dead. No one is safe in the valley."

Reiterating their demands, a third protestor said, "No district is safe in Kashmir. If we want to do the job, we want to do it in Jammu. We don’t want to go to Kashmir."

Kashmiri Pandits won't go to Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra

Kashmiri Pandits from the Jagti Township, one of the biggest townships for migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu, took a tough decision of not going for the Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra which is religiously important to them, amid terror attacks on their community members in the valley.

Speaking to Republic, one of the Kashmiri Pandits, a resident of Jagti Township, said, "It is very painful for us. We were ready for Kheer Bhawani's yatra. People and police officials are getting killed. We are deeply hurt. The government says yatra is not cancelled to show normalcy. There is no normalcy in Kashmir. We are in a lot of tension. There is targeted killing going on. There are no advantages, but disadvantages because of the rehab and return policy. The rehab and return policies are proving to be a failure. Has govt directly spoken to Kashmiri pandits? It has not."

Kashmiri Pandits start leaving Valley

Amidst a clarion call for relocation and repeated pleas to ensure their safety, Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley have started leaving the region, scouting for safer locations in wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. Speaking to Republic, one of the Kashmir Pandits, who was leaving with her family to Jammu, said, "Condition is not good in Kashmir. Whose number will be next, nobody knows. We are scared. To save our life, we have to leave."

"We left in the early morning. We have been stopped at several places not because of security reasons, but harassment of the NHAI. The problem is that we were living in dangerous circumstances and it is too much difficult to survive there," another Kashmiri Pandit who left Kashmir told Republic. His wife who was carrying their one and half year old daughter further narrated the ordeal, and said, "We were thinking how to escape from there. It was difficult. We don’t want anything, we just want to save our lives. We were scared to step out of the gate."

As the migration of the Kashmiri Pandits continues, one of the members of the community spoke to ANI, and said, "I am Amit Kaul, coming from Srinagar. We are going to Jammu. We have announced earlier and given them (government) the ultimatum. No security, no efforts have been done by them. We have now started migrating. Minority communities are being targeted. Rahul Bhat was killed in the office. I work in an education department and we are protesting for the last 20 days. Our delegation has also met L-G. We appealed to him for security. But, nothing has been done"

It is pertinent to mention the three targeted killings in the last three days in the Kashmir valley that has created an atmosphere of fear for the migrant Hindu community residing there. Notably, a migrant labourer identified as 17-year old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on Thursday evening in Budgam. On the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank manager was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and teacher from Samba district was killed by the terrorists on Tuesday.