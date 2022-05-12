J&K: Kashmiri Pandit Clerk Rahul Bhat Dies After Being Shot By Terrorists At His Office

In a shocking development, Kashmiri Pandit clerk Rahul Bhat succumbed to his injuries shortly after being shot by terrorists in Chadoora. Bhat was undergoing treatment at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar. On Thursday evening, terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk in the Tehsildar's office, Chadoora, in the Budgam district, where he was working on the Prime Minister's package for Kashmiri Pandits.

J&K Police confirmed that two terrorists were involved in the killing and a pistol was used to shoot Rahul Bhat.

Rahul Bhat succumbs to his injuries at SMHS hospital

Rahul Bhat has succumbed to his injuries at the Srinagar hospital where he was rushed after being shot by terrorists at the Tehsil office in Chadoora where he worked implementing PM's package for his Kashmiri Pandit community.

Republic TV has learned that Rahul Bhat was attacked when he was working at the Tehsildar's office. Terrorists opened fire at him from close proximity. Bhat was admitted to a hospital in Budgam but due to his critical condition, he was moved to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital. J&K Police and security forces launched a cordon search operation outside Tehsil Office where the attack took place, and also across the Chadoora area.

The Police is examining CCTV footage of the murder

Target killings in Jammu and Kashmir

This is not the first incident of Kashmiri Pandits being targeted in the valley. On April 4, terrorists gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Bal Krishan in Chotigam village of Shopian district, leaving him injured. The attack was followed by violence against two other labourers from Bihar, Patlashwar Kumar and Jakku Choudhary in Lajoora village of Pulwama district.

While no death was reported, both individuals were left heavily injured. The attacks came to the fore after Kashmiri Pandits, since October 2021, were targeted and killed. One of the prominent businessmen and pharmacy owners in Srinagar ML Bindroo was killed in broad daylight while two teachers from different states were murdered, too.

In fact, a government school teacher was killed by terrorists after he urged his pupils to stand in attention during the National Anthem.

Update: Local LeT terrorist Aqib Sher Gojri and Lateef Ahmd Rather have been identified as the alleged murderers of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat.