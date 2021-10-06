Demanding justice for the killing of a Kashmiri pandit, the Kashmiri Pandit organisation in Jammu- Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS)- staged a massive demonstration on Wednesday. Raising slogans against Pakistan and holding placards depicting the struggles of Kashmiri pandits, the protesters demanded a permanent solution to stop terrorist activities they said were sponsored by Pakistan in Kashmir.

In a horrifying incident, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks within almost one hour on Tuesday evening. Significantly, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called for an emergency meeting post the killings.

"We are staging a demonstration for justice of the three including a Kashmiri Pandit who died in a terrorist attack. Makhan Lal Bindroo Bindroo was a Kashmiri Pandit who giving his services there and did not even get migrated. Since the peak period of COVID, he has been serving in Kashmir. The way ISI is carrying terrorist activities in Kashmir, we want one war on Pakistan and a permanent solution to this brutality," said a protester.

Bindroo was a prominent businessman in the valley region with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947.

Targeted killing in Srinagar, Bandipora

According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, three back-to-back terrorist attacks were carried out in the valley region which killed three civilians. The first terrorist attack was done in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack near Srinagar's Iqbal Park where the Kashmiri pandit was killed.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena's Jammu and Kashmir unit also protested the killing of three civilians by terrorists in the Union territory. Protesting in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) raised slogans against Pakistan and also planned to burn its flag. The Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SDFF) members demanded action from Jammu and Kashmir Police against Pakistan-sympathisers in the valley. In addition, the SSDF also slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticising the law and order in the Union territory instead of condemning Pakistan.