J&K: Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's Kin Says 'great Relief' As Forces Eliminate His Killers

In a big win for security forces, three Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including one involved in Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat's killing, were eliminated in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, August 10. Reacting to the development, Bhat's family said that the killing of terrorists has brought relief to them.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Rahul Bhat's wife Meenakshi Bhat said, "This brings relief as he was involved. But those who were hand in glove and shared information with terrorists, have not been known. It was targeted killing. Every single terrorist should be killed. This is punishment for those who go against the country. They kill innocents, entire family is destroyed. They have no right. 'All out' of terrorists is important."

The father of the slain Kashmiri Pandit bank officer, Bitta Ji Bhat, said that their loss is irreparable. "He (terrorist) was directly involved. This brings a great sense of relief."

Rahul Bhat, who worked as a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in Kashmir, was shot dead by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district on May 12.

Forces eliminate Rahul Bhat's killer & 2 other LeT terrorists

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at 3 am at Waterhail in the Khansahib area after receiving information about the presence of three terrorists in Budgam. The search operation later turned into an encounter after terrorists fired.

Lateef Rather, who was involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat, local TV actor Amreen Bhat and two others have been gunned down.

"All the three hiding LeT #terrorists #neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identification yet to be ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us," ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted. In a previous tweet, Kumar had confirmed that one terrorist is identified as Lateef.

Image: Republic World