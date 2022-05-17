J&K: Kashmiri Pandits Continue Protest Over Targeted Killings; Demand Immediate Transfers

Following the targeted killing of a government employee belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, scores of people from the community continue to protest across the valley demanding justice for Rahul Bhat and further seeking security for the entire community.

In the latest, fresh protests were reported from one of the worst-affected regions, Budgam, with a large number of people gathered on Tuesday to demand justice and seek security.

Protests have erupted in several parts of Kashmir after a recent terror attack claimed the life of Rahul Bhat in J&K's Budgam. Bhat succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by terrorists inside the government office he worked in. Following the ghastly incident, several demonstrations have been reported from across the Kashmir valley, specifically in Budgam, where locals, particularly those from the Kashmiri Pandit community slammed the administration and are demanding security and immediate transfers from Kashmir.

One of the protesting Kashmiri Pandits spoke to Republic and said that the administration has never taken any concrete steps and has only been making assurances to people.

"The administration continues to say that the situation is not good over here. Then they should send us to some other state in view of the situation or at least send us to Jammu. They can call us back when the situation is okay. However, they are not ready to do that and are just passing contradictory statements," the protestor said.

A woman who was also a part of the protest spoke on the matter and launched a direct attack on the Central government, demanding the Centre to transfer all Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the Prime Minister's package to other places.

"It has been around 12 years and now the government has realised that we need to be transferred. We will not be happy with just transfers. We have a lot of demands and we are facing several problems while working under the PM package. They may shift us to any part of the country but we don't want to live in Kashmir," she said.

Others who also took part in the protest, on Tuesday, reiterated the demands of the Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir and said that the administration is just making false promises and is doing nothing to help. They also referred to the assurances made by the Kashmir IGP and said that he is saying different things to them and then something else to others.

Kashmir IGP visits site of protest

Thie statement by the protestors came shortly after the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, visited the site of protest. Not only did he assure the protestors of enhancing their security but also urged them to not leave Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir | IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar visited Sheikhpora, Budgam and interacted with Kashmiri Pandits and assured security enhancement.



Speaking to the people, he said, "Everyone including police personnel, army officers and even the local people will have to fight against terrorism. Thus, I urge the protesters not to do anything that will help in making our enemy successful. Moving out of Kashmir is just the exact plan of terrorists and their masters."

