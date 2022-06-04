J&K: Kashmiri Pandits Stage Massive Protest In Jammu; Employees Seek Transfer From Kashmir

In a continued protest against the targeted killings in Kashmir, Jammu-based employees belonging to minority communities and working in the Kashmir Valley demanded transfer of jobs to Jammu. A fresh wave of fear has hit people in Kashmir following the killings of civilians.

On Saturday, June 4, Kashmiri Pandits staged a massive protest in Jammu over targeted killings. The Hindu community employed in Kashmir stressed that the situation is very tense and so they refuse to stay in any 'safe locations' mentioned by the administration.

One of the protesters spoke to Republic TV and said, “Every killing took place in a safe location of Kashmir. We can’t identify a safe location in two-three days and shift with our families. Nobody is listening to us. This protest will go on until our demands are met.” Another protester said, “We will not risk our lives. We demand transfer from the Kashmir Valley to the Jammu region till the situation approves. These transferred to so-called safe locations are no solution. There is no safe location in Kashmir. We only demand our permanent transfer to the Jammu region.”

Reiterating their demands, a third protester said, "No district is safe in Kashmir. If we want to do the job, we want to do it in Jammu. We don’t want to go to Kashmir."

Kashmiri Pandits scout for safer locations

Some Kashmiri Pandits have even started leaving the region, scouting for safer locations in the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Union Territory to start migrating by Friday, June 3, morning.

As the migration of the Kashmiri Pandits continues, one of the members of the community spoke to ANI, and said, "I am Amit Kaul, coming from Srinagar. We are going to Jammu. We have announced earlier and given them (government) the ultimatum. No security, no efforts have been done by them. We have now started migrating. Minority communities are being targeted. Rahul Bhat was killed in the office. I work in an education department and we are protesting for the last 20 days. Our delegation has also met the Lieutenant Governor. We appealed to him for security. But, nothing has been done."

It is pertinent to mention that the three targeted killings that took place during the last three days in the Kashmir Valley, has created a sense of fear for the migrant Hindu community residing there. Notably, a migrant labourer identified as 17-year old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on Thursday (June 2) evening in Budgam. On the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank manager was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and teacher from Samba district was killed by the terrorists on May 31.

