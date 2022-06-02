J&K: Kashmiri Pandits Start Migrating From Valley Amid Recent Spate Of Targeted Killings

Amidst clarion call for relocation and repeated pleas to ensure their safety, the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley have started leaving the region, scouting safer locations in the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Valley to migrate by Friday morning. An emergency meeting was called by the forum after the recent killing of a bank employee Vijay Kumar in J&K's Kulgam.

The Kashmiri Minority Forum issued three points, stating, "The protests across all the places in the Kashmir valley have been called off with immediate effect because the lives of the minorities here are falling down to the bullets of the perpetrators ruthlessly every day." Furthermore, they added, "Decision has been taken that all the minority people have been left with no option here and must migrate outside the valley tomorrow morning." In its last and third point, it asked all the protestors to assemble beyond Navyug Tunnel on Friday for the future line of action regarding their fate and lives.

'Enough is Enough': a Kashmiri Pandit Girl

After the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities in the Kashmir valley, protests were staged across Kashmir by the Kashmiri Pandits demanding relocation from the valley to safer places. However, seeing the delay from the government side, the Kashmiri Minority Forum has decided to migrate on its own. Narrating her ordeal, one girl from the Kashmiri Pandit community shared a video wherein she can be heard saying that the government has failed in saving minorities in the Kashmir valley.

"Enough is enough. It’s been so many days that we guys are protesting and telling you to move us to a safer location. Not just us but every Hindu who is not safe here. The government has completely failed in saving minorities here. What is happening now is not under the control of the government. We have decided to leave the valley and we are not going to come back here because there is no security. It’s up to the government to give us jobs there or not," the girl said in her video. She urged the government to make sure that the minorities reach Jammu or the other safer places where they can feel safe.

'Our demands are falling on deaf ears': Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the Kashmiri Pandits' demand for relocation, Ashoke Pandit, who is a filmmaker as well as Kashmiri Pandit activist, said, "We are demanding from the last 20 days to relocate Kashmiri pandits and minorities out of Kashmir. But nothing has been done. Our calls are going on deaf ears."

Pandit recalled the Kandahar incident where terrorists hijacked the Indian Airlines plane demanding the release of some Islamic terrorists and later the Government of India released those terrorists in exchange for the lives of people on board. "You left terrorists when the Kandahar thing happened, there were 158 passengers. Here we are talking about 5000 minority communities and you are not bothered," he told Republic.

Vijay Kumar killed by terrorists in Kulgam

Terrorists on Thursday opened fire on a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The manager was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the terror incident, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage of the attack which shows the attacker firing inside the bank. Notably, the CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, shows how terrorists arrived at the bank and did a recce before killing the bank manager. As per the video, a terrorist walked into the bank and checked for security stationed inside before walking in with a pistol in his hand and shooting at the bank employee. According to on-ground information, two terrorists were involved in the attack.

It is pertinent to mention that the terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the murder. Notably, a few days back, Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and a teacher from the Samba district was shot dead by the terrorists. It is due to the increase in the targeted killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley that the communities have decided to migrate to safer locations.