J&K: Khag BDC Chairman Bhupinder Singh Killed By Terrorists In Dalwash Village

On Wednesday, Khag Block Development Council Chairman Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists outside his residence in Dalwash village, Jammu and Kashmir. As per sources, he was an Independent supported by the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party. The incident took place at 7.45 pm when he was fired upon at a close range.

Mentioning that Singh was a protected person, the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that he was assigned two personal security officers from District Police Line, Budgam. Earlier in the day, he allegedly left the PSOs behind at Khag Police station and proceeded towards his home in Aloochibagh, Srinagar. However, he changed his route at the last moment and reached Dalwash village without informing the J&K Police. On August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmed Khanday was shot dead at Vessy in Qazigund in the Kulgam district of J&K.

In a statement, J&K Police stated, "Today at around 1945 hrs, terrorists fired upon BDC Chairman Khag Budgam Shri Bhupinder Singh, who died on spot. The said PP had 2 PSOs from DPL Budgam. He had dropped the PSOs in police station khag and had proceeded towards his residence in Aloochibagh Srinagar. However, without informing the police , the said PP moved to Village Dalwash (ancestral home) where he was attacked upon."

Block Development Council Chairman of Khag, Bhupinder Singh, killed by terrorists in Budgam: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/Rv0qqd1b7O — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Tributes pour in

The killing of Bhupinder Singh was condemned by leaders across the political spectrum. Taking a swipe at the Centre, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija wrote on Twitter, "Deepest condolences to his family. GOI by intentionally discrediting, humiliating & enfeebling mainstream has left them in a vulnerable position. How many more lives will it take for them to realise that their policies towards J&K have backfired?" Expressing his shock at the incident, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah opined that mainstream political workers have become easy targets for the terrorists. He extended his condolences to the family of Singh.

Very sorry to hear about the assassination of BDC councillor Bhupinder Singh. Mainstream grass root political workers are easy targets for militants & unfortunately in recent years the threat to them has only increased. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 23, 2020

